6003 MAJORS LN #1

Renovated condo in convenient Columbia location. First floor patio unit. Upgraded and remodeled in 2014. Big family room, separate dining room and large bedroom with 2 closets. Gas heat and stove. Housing choice vouchers welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
