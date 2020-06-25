6003 MAJORS LN #1

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated condo in convenient Columbia location. First floor patio unit. Upgraded and remodeled in 2014. Big family room, separate dining room and large bedroom with 2 closets. Gas heat and stove. Housing choice vouchers welcome.