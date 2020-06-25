All apartments in Columbia
6003 MAJORS LN #1

6003 Majors Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6003 Majors Lane, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Renovated condo in convenient Columbia location. First floor patio unit. Upgraded and remodeled in 2014. Big family room, separate dining room and large bedroom with 2 closets. Gas heat and stove. Housing choice vouchers welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6003 MAJORS LN #1 have any available units?
6003 MAJORS LN #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6003 MAJORS LN #1 have?
Some of 6003 MAJORS LN #1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6003 MAJORS LN #1 currently offering any rent specials?
6003 MAJORS LN #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6003 MAJORS LN #1 pet-friendly?
No, 6003 MAJORS LN #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6003 MAJORS LN #1 offer parking?
Yes, 6003 MAJORS LN #1 offers parking.
Does 6003 MAJORS LN #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6003 MAJORS LN #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6003 MAJORS LN #1 have a pool?
No, 6003 MAJORS LN #1 does not have a pool.
Does 6003 MAJORS LN #1 have accessible units?
No, 6003 MAJORS LN #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6003 MAJORS LN #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6003 MAJORS LN #1 has units with dishwashers.
