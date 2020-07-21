6000 Same Voyage Way, Columbia, MD 21029 River Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Lovely PENTHOUSE condo in River Hill located in a secure building*Fantastic views of the tree tops*Beautiful and open floor plan is very bright and filled with natural light*Entryway has ceramic tile flooring and kitchen has granite counters*Living room has a gas fireplace and access to a private balcony.**NO PETS**GOOD QUALIFICATIONS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
