Last updated January 12 2020 at 6:37 PM

6000 SAME VOYAGE WAY

6000 Same Voyage Way · No Longer Available
Location

6000 Same Voyage Way, Columbia, MD 21029
River Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
Lovely PENTHOUSE condo in River Hill located in a secure building*Fantastic views of the tree tops*Beautiful and open floor plan is very bright and filled with natural light*Entryway has ceramic tile flooring and kitchen has granite counters*Living room has a gas fireplace and access to a private balcony.**NO PETS**GOOD QUALIFICATIONS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 SAME VOYAGE WAY have any available units?
6000 SAME VOYAGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6000 SAME VOYAGE WAY have?
Some of 6000 SAME VOYAGE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 SAME VOYAGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6000 SAME VOYAGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 SAME VOYAGE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6000 SAME VOYAGE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6000 SAME VOYAGE WAY offer parking?
No, 6000 SAME VOYAGE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 6000 SAME VOYAGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6000 SAME VOYAGE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 SAME VOYAGE WAY have a pool?
No, 6000 SAME VOYAGE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6000 SAME VOYAGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 6000 SAME VOYAGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 SAME VOYAGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6000 SAME VOYAGE WAY has units with dishwashers.
