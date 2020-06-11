All apartments in Columbia
5921 MILLRACE COURT
5921 MILLRACE COURT

5921 Millrace Court · No Longer Available
Location

5921 Millrace Court, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 MILLRACE COURT have any available units?
5921 MILLRACE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 5921 MILLRACE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5921 MILLRACE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 MILLRACE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5921 MILLRACE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5921 MILLRACE COURT offer parking?
No, 5921 MILLRACE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5921 MILLRACE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5921 MILLRACE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 MILLRACE COURT have a pool?
No, 5921 MILLRACE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5921 MILLRACE COURT have accessible units?
No, 5921 MILLRACE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 MILLRACE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 5921 MILLRACE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5921 MILLRACE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5921 MILLRACE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
