5918 PERFECT CALM CT #A4-9

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Luxury Townhome With A Spacious Open Floor Plan, Located In The Center Of River Hill! Walking Distance To Shopping And Eateries. This Home Offers Sleek Hardwood Floors Throughout, Gourmet Kitchen With Corian Counter Tops, Custom Cabinetry Along With A Breakfast Bar. The Master Bedroom Retreat Has A Sitting Area, Tray Ceilings, And A Private Luxury Bath With Dual Vanities. Fully Finished Lower Level Is An Entertainers Dream! Granite Bar With A Gas Fireplace, Excercise Room or Additional Bedroom, Additional Office Or Study, And A Full Bathroom. Upper Level Laundry Room! This Huge Townhome Has Approximately 2,800 Square Feet Of Living Space!