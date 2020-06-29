5900 MORNINGBIRD LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful two story townhome located in the vibrant Village of Oakland Mills community is sure to please. This spacious home backs to a charming common area and boasts a beautiful wood deck; large LR w/ sliding glass door access to wood deck; KIT w/ Energy Star stainless steel appl & bay window; plush carpeting; hardwood flrs; Lrg MBD w/attached MBA; fully finished lower level. Home sweet home.