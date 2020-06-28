Rent Calculator
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5900 GREAT STAR DR #202
5900 Great Star Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5900 Great Star Drive, Columbia, MD 21029
River Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL RIVER HILL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO, WITH GOURMET KITCHEN, 1 CAR GARAGE. 1,900 Sq.Ft.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5900 GREAT STAR DR #202 have any available units?
5900 GREAT STAR DR #202 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5900 GREAT STAR DR #202 have?
Some of 5900 GREAT STAR DR #202's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5900 GREAT STAR DR #202 currently offering any rent specials?
5900 GREAT STAR DR #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 GREAT STAR DR #202 pet-friendly?
No, 5900 GREAT STAR DR #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 5900 GREAT STAR DR #202 offer parking?
Yes, 5900 GREAT STAR DR #202 offers parking.
Does 5900 GREAT STAR DR #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5900 GREAT STAR DR #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 GREAT STAR DR #202 have a pool?
No, 5900 GREAT STAR DR #202 does not have a pool.
Does 5900 GREAT STAR DR #202 have accessible units?
No, 5900 GREAT STAR DR #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 GREAT STAR DR #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5900 GREAT STAR DR #202 has units with dishwashers.
