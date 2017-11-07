All apartments in Columbia
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:30 PM

5870 Thunder Hill Road

5870 Thunder Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5870 Thunder Hill Road, Columbia, MD 21045
Oakland Mills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Located on the third floor, this top level 2 bed 1.5 bath condo is ready to call home! Laminate wood floors in main living area. Updated kitchen opens to bonus room, great for den or sunroom. Walk-in closets, Jack and Jill style bath. Walking distance to Oakland Mills Village Center with shopping and restaurants. Great proximity to commuter routes, be in Baltimore or DC in less than 30 minutes! Secured entry building. Small pets considered. Qualifications gross 3x monthly rent, no evictions or filings and credit accounts in good standing. For more information and showings, call or text Catherine 443.583.4420. Email cshewey@renterswarehouse.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5870 Thunder Hill Road have any available units?
5870 Thunder Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5870 Thunder Hill Road have?
Some of 5870 Thunder Hill Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5870 Thunder Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5870 Thunder Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5870 Thunder Hill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5870 Thunder Hill Road is pet friendly.
Does 5870 Thunder Hill Road offer parking?
No, 5870 Thunder Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 5870 Thunder Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5870 Thunder Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5870 Thunder Hill Road have a pool?
No, 5870 Thunder Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 5870 Thunder Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 5870 Thunder Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5870 Thunder Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5870 Thunder Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.

