5870 Thunder Hill Road

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Located on the third floor, this top level 2 bed 1.5 bath condo is ready to call home! Laminate wood floors in main living area. Updated kitchen opens to bonus room, great for den or sunroom. Walk-in closets, Jack and Jill style bath. Walking distance to Oakland Mills Village Center with shopping and restaurants. Great proximity to commuter routes, be in Baltimore or DC in less than 30 minutes! Secured entry building. Small pets considered. Qualifications gross 3x monthly rent, no evictions or filings and credit accounts in good standing. For more information and showings, call or text Catherine 443.583.4420. Email cshewey@renterswarehouse.com.