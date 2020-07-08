All apartments in Columbia
5717 HARPERS FARM ROAD
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:27 PM

5717 HARPERS FARM ROAD

5717 Harpers Farm Road · No Longer Available
Location

5717 Harpers Farm Road, Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Choice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Top floor condo with sunroom/balcony! Easy parking, solid construction, great space for a one bedroom! Easy access to walking paths, close to Wilde Lake Village Center and Harpers Choice Village Center. Gas heat and cooking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5717 HARPERS FARM ROAD have any available units?
5717 HARPERS FARM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5717 HARPERS FARM ROAD have?
Some of 5717 HARPERS FARM ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5717 HARPERS FARM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5717 HARPERS FARM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5717 HARPERS FARM ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5717 HARPERS FARM ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5717 HARPERS FARM ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5717 HARPERS FARM ROAD offers parking.
Does 5717 HARPERS FARM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5717 HARPERS FARM ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5717 HARPERS FARM ROAD have a pool?
No, 5717 HARPERS FARM ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5717 HARPERS FARM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5717 HARPERS FARM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5717 HARPERS FARM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5717 HARPERS FARM ROAD has units with dishwashers.

