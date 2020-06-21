5692 APRIL JOURNEY #65

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath townhouse in the Greens at Fairway. On the main level, find stunning Cherry floors, granite countertops, upgraded appliances. Walk-out of the kitchen/dining area through french doors leading to a spacious deck, perfect for entertaining, which overlooks the 7th fairway. On the upper level, find vaulted ceilings, laminate floors and a neutral paint color. The spacious lower level is finished and provides ample storage space. This home is a must-see!