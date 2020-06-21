All apartments in Columbia
5692 APRIL JOURNEY #65
5692 APRIL JOURNEY #65

5692 April Journey Road · No Longer Available
Location

5692 April Journey Road, Columbia, MD 21044
Fairway Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath townhouse in the Greens at Fairway. On the main level, find stunning Cherry floors, granite countertops, upgraded appliances. Walk-out of the kitchen/dining area through french doors leading to a spacious deck, perfect for entertaining, which overlooks the 7th fairway. On the upper level, find vaulted ceilings, laminate floors and a neutral paint color. The spacious lower level is finished and provides ample storage space. This home is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5692 APRIL JOURNEY #65 have any available units?
5692 APRIL JOURNEY #65 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5692 APRIL JOURNEY #65 have?
Some of 5692 APRIL JOURNEY #65's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5692 APRIL JOURNEY #65 currently offering any rent specials?
5692 APRIL JOURNEY #65 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5692 APRIL JOURNEY #65 pet-friendly?
No, 5692 APRIL JOURNEY #65 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5692 APRIL JOURNEY #65 offer parking?
Yes, 5692 APRIL JOURNEY #65 does offer parking.
Does 5692 APRIL JOURNEY #65 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5692 APRIL JOURNEY #65 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5692 APRIL JOURNEY #65 have a pool?
No, 5692 APRIL JOURNEY #65 does not have a pool.
Does 5692 APRIL JOURNEY #65 have accessible units?
No, 5692 APRIL JOURNEY #65 does not have accessible units.
Does 5692 APRIL JOURNEY #65 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5692 APRIL JOURNEY #65 does not have units with dishwashers.
