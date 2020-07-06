All apartments in Columbia
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:22 AM

5655 Thicket Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5655 Thicket Lane, Columbia, MD 21044
Wilde Lake

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully remodeled townhouse in heart of Columbia. walking distance to mall and major shopping centers.Walkout basement with full bath in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5655 THICKET LANE have any available units?
5655 THICKET LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 5655 THICKET LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5655 THICKET LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5655 THICKET LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5655 THICKET LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5655 THICKET LANE offer parking?
No, 5655 THICKET LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5655 THICKET LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5655 THICKET LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5655 THICKET LANE have a pool?
No, 5655 THICKET LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5655 THICKET LANE have accessible units?
No, 5655 THICKET LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5655 THICKET LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5655 THICKET LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5655 THICKET LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5655 THICKET LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

