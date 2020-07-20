5629 HARPERS FARM ROAD

Beautifully maintained condo and community. Only a half flight of stairs from ground level to unit. Please use landlord's lease/addendum/credit report. 650+ credit score. Security deposit = 1.5 month's rent. No smokers and no pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
