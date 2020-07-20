All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 5629 HARPERS FARM ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
5629 HARPERS FARM ROAD
Last updated May 27 2019 at 2:08 AM

5629 HARPERS FARM ROAD

5629 Harpers Farm Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Harpers Choice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5629 Harpers Farm Road, Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Choice

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautifully maintained condo and community. Only a half flight of stairs from ground level to unit. Please use landlord's lease/addendum/credit report. 650+ credit score. Security deposit = 1.5 month's rent. No smokers and no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5629 HARPERS FARM ROAD have any available units?
5629 HARPERS FARM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5629 HARPERS FARM ROAD have?
Some of 5629 HARPERS FARM ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5629 HARPERS FARM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5629 HARPERS FARM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5629 HARPERS FARM ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5629 HARPERS FARM ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5629 HARPERS FARM ROAD offer parking?
No, 5629 HARPERS FARM ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5629 HARPERS FARM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5629 HARPERS FARM ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5629 HARPERS FARM ROAD have a pool?
No, 5629 HARPERS FARM ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5629 HARPERS FARM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5629 HARPERS FARM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5629 HARPERS FARM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5629 HARPERS FARM ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluffs at Fairway Hills
4965 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Poplar Glen
11608 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University