Columbia, MD
5502 Vantage Point Road
Last updated June 5 2019 at 9:59 PM
5502 Vantage Point Road
5502 Vantage Point Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5502 Vantage Point Road, Columbia, MD 21044
Downtown Columbia
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/300528a076 ---- 4 level Condo with one car garage, skylight,jacuzzi, 2 wood burning fireplaces. No smoking. No pets.
12 Months Ceramic Tile Disposal Dryer Garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5502 Vantage Point Road have any available units?
5502 Vantage Point Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5502 Vantage Point Road have?
Some of 5502 Vantage Point Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5502 Vantage Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
5502 Vantage Point Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5502 Vantage Point Road pet-friendly?
No, 5502 Vantage Point Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 5502 Vantage Point Road offer parking?
Yes, 5502 Vantage Point Road offers parking.
Does 5502 Vantage Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5502 Vantage Point Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5502 Vantage Point Road have a pool?
No, 5502 Vantage Point Road does not have a pool.
Does 5502 Vantage Point Road have accessible units?
No, 5502 Vantage Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5502 Vantage Point Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5502 Vantage Point Road does not have units with dishwashers.
