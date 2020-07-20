5485 HARPERS FARM ROAD

Rare availability! One bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath loft apartment above Harper's Village Shopping Center. Only 9 total units and just this one for rent at the moment.Rent includes all utilities. Just pay for phone/internet!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
