Columbia, MD
5485 HARPERS FARM ROAD
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:25 AM

5485 HARPERS FARM ROAD

5485 Harpers Farm Road · No Longer Available
Location

5485 Harpers Farm Road, Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Choice

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
internet access
refrigerator
Rare availability! One bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath loft apartment above Harper's Village Shopping Center. Only 9 total units and just this one for rent at the moment.Rent includes all utilities. Just pay for phone/internet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5485 HARPERS FARM ROAD have any available units?
5485 HARPERS FARM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5485 HARPERS FARM ROAD have?
Some of 5485 HARPERS FARM ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5485 HARPERS FARM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5485 HARPERS FARM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5485 HARPERS FARM ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5485 HARPERS FARM ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5485 HARPERS FARM ROAD offer parking?
No, 5485 HARPERS FARM ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5485 HARPERS FARM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5485 HARPERS FARM ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5485 HARPERS FARM ROAD have a pool?
No, 5485 HARPERS FARM ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5485 HARPERS FARM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5485 HARPERS FARM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5485 HARPERS FARM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5485 HARPERS FARM ROAD has units with dishwashers.
