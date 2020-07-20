Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
5459 WOODED WAY
5459 WOODED WAY
5459 Wooded Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
5459 Wooded Way, Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Choice
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house is for RENT only. Tenant application should be approved by Long and Foster Rental Department.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5459 WOODED WAY have any available units?
5459 WOODED WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
Is 5459 WOODED WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5459 WOODED WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5459 WOODED WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5459 WOODED WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 5459 WOODED WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5459 WOODED WAY offers parking.
Does 5459 WOODED WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5459 WOODED WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5459 WOODED WAY have a pool?
No, 5459 WOODED WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5459 WOODED WAY have accessible units?
No, 5459 WOODED WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5459 WOODED WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 5459 WOODED WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5459 WOODED WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5459 WOODED WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
