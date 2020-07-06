Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
5432 FALLRIVER ROW CT
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:23 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5432 FALLRIVER ROW CT
5432 Fallriver Row Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5432 Fallriver Row Ct, Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Choice
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very large townhome w/4 bedroom 2.5 baths, backs to treed open space, will be available early June, no pets and non-smokers only. $55/per applicant 18 or older. Apply online www.longandfoster.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5432 FALLRIVER ROW CT have any available units?
5432 FALLRIVER ROW CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5432 FALLRIVER ROW CT have?
Some of 5432 FALLRIVER ROW CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5432 FALLRIVER ROW CT currently offering any rent specials?
5432 FALLRIVER ROW CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5432 FALLRIVER ROW CT pet-friendly?
No, 5432 FALLRIVER ROW CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 5432 FALLRIVER ROW CT offer parking?
Yes, 5432 FALLRIVER ROW CT offers parking.
Does 5432 FALLRIVER ROW CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5432 FALLRIVER ROW CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5432 FALLRIVER ROW CT have a pool?
No, 5432 FALLRIVER ROW CT does not have a pool.
Does 5432 FALLRIVER ROW CT have accessible units?
No, 5432 FALLRIVER ROW CT does not have accessible units.
Does 5432 FALLRIVER ROW CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5432 FALLRIVER ROW CT has units with dishwashers.
