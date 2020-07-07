Rent Calculator
5357 HIGH WHEELS COURT
5357 HIGH WHEELS COURT
5357 High Wheels Court
·
No Longer Available
5357 High Wheels Court, Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Choice
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
range
oven
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit also for sale HW10269642.Owner have spruced up and upgraded this lovely town home in Columbia.Good credit only.. If you have any questions contact property manager
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5357 HIGH WHEELS COURT have any available units?
5357 HIGH WHEELS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5357 HIGH WHEELS COURT have?
Some of 5357 HIGH WHEELS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5357 HIGH WHEELS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5357 HIGH WHEELS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5357 HIGH WHEELS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5357 HIGH WHEELS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 5357 HIGH WHEELS COURT offer parking?
No, 5357 HIGH WHEELS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5357 HIGH WHEELS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5357 HIGH WHEELS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5357 HIGH WHEELS COURT have a pool?
No, 5357 HIGH WHEELS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5357 HIGH WHEELS COURT have accessible units?
No, 5357 HIGH WHEELS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5357 HIGH WHEELS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5357 HIGH WHEELS COURT has units with dishwashers.
