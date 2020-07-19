All apartments in Columbia
5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101

5245 West Running Brook Road · No Longer Available
Location

5245 West Running Brook Road, Columbia, MD 21044
Wilde Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Rarely available 3 bedroom 2 bath in popular Running Brook community. Freshly painted & move in ready, this is a must see! Patio level with plenty of parking. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 have any available units?
5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 have?
Some of 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 currently offering any rent specials?
5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 pet-friendly?
No, 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 offer parking?
Yes, 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 offers parking.
Does 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 have a pool?
No, 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 does not have a pool.
Does 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 have accessible units?
No, 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 has units with dishwashers.
