Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101
5245 West Running Brook Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Wilde Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5245 West Running Brook Road, Columbia, MD 21044
Wilde Lake
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Rarely available 3 bedroom 2 bath in popular Running Brook community. Freshly painted & move in ready, this is a must see! Patio level with plenty of parking. Sorry, no pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 have any available units?
5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 have?
Some of 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 currently offering any rent specials?
5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 pet-friendly?
No, 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 offer parking?
Yes, 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 offers parking.
Does 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 have a pool?
No, 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 does not have a pool.
Does 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 have accessible units?
No, 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5245 RUNNING BROOK RD #101 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Club Merion
12290 Green Meadow Dr
Columbia, MD 21044
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct
Columbia, MD 21045
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Hawthorn
10401 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue
Columbia, MD 21044
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Similar Pages
Columbia 1 Bedrooms
Columbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Hickory Ridge
Long Reach
Kings Contrivance
Oakland Mills
Harpers Choice
Downtown Columbia
Wilde Lake
Fairway Hills
Apartments Near Colleges
Howard Community College
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University