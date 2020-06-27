Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
5170 Phantom Court
Last updated July 6 2019 at 4:24 PM
1 of 15
5170 Phantom Court
5170 Phantom Court
·
No Longer Available
5170 Phantom Court, Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Choice
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 3; Square footage: 1850; Parking: 5 Car Two car garage along with long driveway; Monthly rent: $2350.00; IMRID16554
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5170 Phantom Court have any available units?
5170 Phantom Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5170 Phantom Court have?
Some of 5170 Phantom Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5170 Phantom Court currently offering any rent specials?
5170 Phantom Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5170 Phantom Court pet-friendly?
No, 5170 Phantom Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 5170 Phantom Court offer parking?
Yes, 5170 Phantom Court offers parking.
Does 5170 Phantom Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5170 Phantom Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5170 Phantom Court have a pool?
No, 5170 Phantom Court does not have a pool.
Does 5170 Phantom Court have accessible units?
No, 5170 Phantom Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5170 Phantom Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5170 Phantom Court has units with dishwashers.
