All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 5170 Phantom Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
5170 Phantom Court
Last updated July 6 2019 at 4:24 PM

5170 Phantom Court

5170 Phantom Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Harpers Choice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5170 Phantom Court, Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Choice

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 3; Square footage: 1850; Parking: 5 Car Two car garage along with long driveway; Monthly rent: $2350.00; IMRID16554

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5170 Phantom Court have any available units?
5170 Phantom Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5170 Phantom Court have?
Some of 5170 Phantom Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5170 Phantom Court currently offering any rent specials?
5170 Phantom Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5170 Phantom Court pet-friendly?
No, 5170 Phantom Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5170 Phantom Court offer parking?
Yes, 5170 Phantom Court offers parking.
Does 5170 Phantom Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5170 Phantom Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5170 Phantom Court have a pool?
No, 5170 Phantom Court does not have a pool.
Does 5170 Phantom Court have accessible units?
No, 5170 Phantom Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5170 Phantom Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5170 Phantom Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln
Columbia, MD 21044
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way
Columbia, MD 21046
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Hawthorn
10401 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd
Columbia, MD 21009
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr
Columbia, MD 21045

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University