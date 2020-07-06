All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
4950 COLUMBIA RD #321
Last updated August 3 2019 at 2:04 PM

4950 COLUMBIA RD #321

4950 Columbia Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Fairway Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4950 Columbia Road, Columbia, MD 21044
Fairway Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 level condo. 2 bd 2 ba in Heatherfield community. Two master bedrooms with private baths. Wood burning fireplace in living room, separate dining room. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Immaculate, immediate move-in available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 have any available units?
4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 currently offering any rent specials?
4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 is pet friendly.
Does 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 offer parking?
Yes, 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 offers parking.
Does 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 have a pool?
No, 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 does not have a pool.
Does 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 have accessible units?
No, 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way
Columbia, MD 21046
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue
Columbia, MD 21044
Columbia Glade
5029 Columbia Road
Columbia, MD 21044
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd
Columbia, MD 21009

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbia Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University