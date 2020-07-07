All apartments in Columbia
4950 COLUMBIA RD #321
Last updated July 15 2019 at 2:55 PM

4950 COLUMBIA RD #321

4950 Columbia Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4950 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD 21044
Fairway Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 level condo. 2 bd 2 ba in Heatherfield community. Two master bedrooms with private baths. Wood burning fireplace in living room, separate dining room. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Immaculate, immediate move-in available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 have any available units?
4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 currently offering any rent specials?
4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 is pet friendly.
Does 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 offer parking?
Yes, 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 offers parking.
Does 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 have a pool?
No, 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 does not have a pool.
Does 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 have accessible units?
No, 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4950 COLUMBIA RD #321 does not have units with air conditioning.

