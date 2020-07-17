12201 Green Shoot Court

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 End Town home 3 spacious levels with expansive Living Room and huge country kitchen style kitchen. Table space area opens to elevated deck with a view. Hardwood floors, Granite counter tops, wood cabinets, ceramic tiled floors. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and whirlpool style tub in bathroom. Full daylite lower level with 4th Bedroom ( full bath ensuite) . Recreation room with fireplace and walkout to a private brick patio.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/12201-green-shoot-ct-columbia-md-21044-usa/95a71c74-7746-4982-aaed-b91ffdf17d40
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5894555)