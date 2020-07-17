All apartments in Columbia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

12201 Green Shoot Court

12201 Green Shoot Court · No Longer Available
Location

12201 Green Shoot Court, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
Available 08/01/20 End Town home 3 spacious levels with expansive Living Room and huge country kitchen style kitchen. Table space area opens to elevated deck with a view. Hardwood floors, Granite counter tops, wood cabinets, ceramic tiled floors. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and whirlpool style tub in bathroom. Full daylite lower level with 4th Bedroom ( full bath ensuite) . Recreation room with fireplace and walkout to a private brick patio.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/12201-green-shoot-ct-columbia-md-21044-usa/95a71c74-7746-4982-aaed-b91ffdf17d40

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5894555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12201 Green Shoot Court have any available units?
12201 Green Shoot Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 12201 Green Shoot Court have?
Some of 12201 Green Shoot Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12201 Green Shoot Court currently offering any rent specials?
12201 Green Shoot Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12201 Green Shoot Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12201 Green Shoot Court is pet friendly.
Does 12201 Green Shoot Court offer parking?
Yes, 12201 Green Shoot Court offers parking.
Does 12201 Green Shoot Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12201 Green Shoot Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12201 Green Shoot Court have a pool?
Yes, 12201 Green Shoot Court has a pool.
Does 12201 Green Shoot Court have accessible units?
No, 12201 Green Shoot Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12201 Green Shoot Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12201 Green Shoot Court has units with dishwashers.
