12201 Green Shoot Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool internet access

Available 08/01/20 End Town home 3 spacious levels with expansive Living Room and huge country kitchen style kitchen. Table space area opens to elevated deck with a view. Hardwood floors, Granite counter tops, wood cabinets, ceramic tiled floors. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and whirlpool style tub in bathroom. Full daylite lower level with 4th Bedroom ( full bath ensuite) . Recreation room with fireplace and walkout to a private brick patio.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/12201-green-shoot-ct-columbia-md-21044-usa/95a71c74-7746-4982-aaed-b91ffdf17d40



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5894555)