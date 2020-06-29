All apartments in Columbia
11737 STATE ROUTE 108
11737 STATE ROUTE 108

11737 Clarksville Pike
Location

11737 Clarksville Pike, Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Choice

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rarely available, long driveway leads you to private oasis in Clarksville. Super location close to River Hill Village Center & the new Clarksville Commons. Pets welcomed on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11737 STATE ROUTE 108 have any available units?
11737 STATE ROUTE 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 11737 STATE ROUTE 108 have?
Some of 11737 STATE ROUTE 108's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11737 STATE ROUTE 108 currently offering any rent specials?
11737 STATE ROUTE 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11737 STATE ROUTE 108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11737 STATE ROUTE 108 is pet friendly.
Does 11737 STATE ROUTE 108 offer parking?
Yes, 11737 STATE ROUTE 108 offers parking.
Does 11737 STATE ROUTE 108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11737 STATE ROUTE 108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11737 STATE ROUTE 108 have a pool?
No, 11737 STATE ROUTE 108 does not have a pool.
Does 11737 STATE ROUTE 108 have accessible units?
No, 11737 STATE ROUTE 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 11737 STATE ROUTE 108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11737 STATE ROUTE 108 does not have units with dishwashers.
