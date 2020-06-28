All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 11540 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
11540 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 104
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

11540 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 104

11540 Little Patuxent Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Hickory Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11540 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful ground level 2 bed/ 2 bath condo in Columbia! Come on inside to you open floor plan living and dining room with laminate flooring, decorative fireplace, and direct access to patio. Functional Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space and a dishwasher. There is a full sized stackable washer and dryer for added convenience. We have two full sized bathrooms with a shower/tub combo and updated vanities! Two spacious bedrooms with plenty of natural light, huge closets, and nice neutral colors to bring more light in!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

(RLNE5073757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11540 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 104 have any available units?
11540 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 11540 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 104 have?
Some of 11540 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11540 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 104 currently offering any rent specials?
11540 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11540 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11540 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 104 is pet friendly.
Does 11540 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 104 offer parking?
No, 11540 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 104 does not offer parking.
Does 11540 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11540 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11540 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 104 have a pool?
No, 11540 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 104 does not have a pool.
Does 11540 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 104 have accessible units?
No, 11540 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 11540 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11540 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 104 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way
Columbia, MD 21046
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir
Columbia, MD 21044
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln
Columbia, MD 21044
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University