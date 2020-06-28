11540 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 104

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful ground level 2 bed/ 2 bath condo in Columbia! Come on inside to you open floor plan living and dining room with laminate flooring, decorative fireplace, and direct access to patio. Functional Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space and a dishwasher. There is a full sized stackable washer and dryer for added convenience. We have two full sized bathrooms with a shower/tub combo and updated vanities! Two spacious bedrooms with plenty of natural light, huge closets, and nice neutral colors to bring more light in!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



(RLNE5073757)