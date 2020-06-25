10800 BEECH CREEK DR

10800 Beech Creek Drive, Columbia, MD 21044 Harpers Choice
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic end unit Townhome featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, and 2 Half Baths. Main level Living Area with walk out slider to rear deck. Large Master Bedroom with updated Master Bath. Finished Basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
