Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10352 COLLEGE SQUARE

10352 College Square · No Longer Available
Location

10352 College Square, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful.spacious 3 BR, 2/2 BA garage townhouse in quiet Neighborhood.New hardwood & carpet,fresh paint throughout the house,all custom remodeled baths ,new windows,large sun filled LR.w/sliders to maintenance free trex deck overlooking open space,spacious country kitchen w/S.S. appliances,Granite countertop,Master BR.w/vaulted ceiling & private bath, 2 additional bedrooms on the upper floor, Family room w/sliders to walkout to back yard. Great location to commuter routes,shopping mall, restaurant,exciting downtown Columbia. Possible Immediate occupancy !!The landlord requires the tenants to have 680+ credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10352 COLLEGE SQUARE have any available units?
10352 COLLEGE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 10352 COLLEGE SQUARE have?
Some of 10352 COLLEGE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10352 COLLEGE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
10352 COLLEGE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10352 COLLEGE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 10352 COLLEGE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 10352 COLLEGE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 10352 COLLEGE SQUARE offers parking.
Does 10352 COLLEGE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10352 COLLEGE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10352 COLLEGE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 10352 COLLEGE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 10352 COLLEGE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 10352 COLLEGE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 10352 COLLEGE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10352 COLLEGE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
