10168 PLACID LAKE COURT
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

10168 PLACID LAKE COURT

10168 Placid Lake Court · No Longer Available
Location

10168 Placid Lake Court, Columbia, MD 21044
Wilde Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Large 3 bedroom 2 full 2 half bath townhouse with updated kitchen & bathrooms. Hardwood floors on top & main levels. Close to commuter routes and in walking distance to Columbia Mall. This is a unique property you won't want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10168 PLACID LAKE COURT have any available units?
10168 PLACID LAKE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 10168 PLACID LAKE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10168 PLACID LAKE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10168 PLACID LAKE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10168 PLACID LAKE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 10168 PLACID LAKE COURT offer parking?
No, 10168 PLACID LAKE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 10168 PLACID LAKE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10168 PLACID LAKE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10168 PLACID LAKE COURT have a pool?
No, 10168 PLACID LAKE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10168 PLACID LAKE COURT have accessible units?
No, 10168 PLACID LAKE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10168 PLACID LAKE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10168 PLACID LAKE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10168 PLACID LAKE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10168 PLACID LAKE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
