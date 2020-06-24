10168 Placid Lake Court, Columbia, MD 21044 Wilde Lake
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large 3 bedroom 2 full 2 half bath townhouse with updated kitchen & bathrooms. Hardwood floors on top & main levels. Close to commuter routes and in walking distance to Columbia Mall. This is a unique property you won't want to miss!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10168 PLACID LAKE COURT have any available units?
10168 PLACID LAKE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 10168 PLACID LAKE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10168 PLACID LAKE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.