Home
/
College Park, MD
/
University Club
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:03 PM

University Club

Open Now until 6pm
4800 Berwyn House Rd · (301) 273-7582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4800 Berwyn House Rd, College Park, MD 20740

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Studio

111 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

1 Bedroom

222 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,399

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

333 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

123 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,538

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

444 · Avail. Aug 14

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

432 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,118

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from University Club.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Live like you mean it at University Club at College Park, the best in University of Maryland off campus housing! At University Club, you will have the privacy and way of life you deserve in an UMD off campus housing community that was built especially with the college student in mind. Have everything you want in one place by taking advantage of our convenient location and great amenities! Located close to Route 1, we are within walking distance of campus and close to restaurants, shopping and nightlife! You will enjoy our many amenities including a fitness center, FREE tanning bed, laundry facilities on every floor, clubhouse with WiFi, and much more.\n\n \n\nUniversity Club apartments in College Park also offer fully furnished apartments in three different floor plans. Individual lease responsibly, high-speed internet and cable are included in the rent. Our professional on-site staff is dedicated to serving your needs and arranging resident events to help you get the most out of your college experience. College Park apartments dont get any better than this!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200 deposit
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does University Club have any available units?
University Club offers studio floorplans starting at $1,299, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,399, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $999. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does University Club have?
Some of University Club's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is University Club currently offering any rent specials?
University Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is University Club pet-friendly?
No, University Club is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does University Club offer parking?
Yes, University Club offers parking.
Does University Club have units with washers and dryers?
No, University Club does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does University Club have a pool?
No, University Club does not have a pool.
Does University Club have accessible units?
Yes, University Club has accessible units.
Does University Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, University Club has units with dishwashers.
Does University Club have units with air conditioning?
Yes, University Club has units with air conditioning.

