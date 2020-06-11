Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible elevator parking 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access media room online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Live like you mean it at University Club at College Park, the best in University of Maryland off campus housing! At University Club, you will have the privacy and way of life you deserve in an UMD off campus housing community that was built especially with the college student in mind. Have everything you want in one place by taking advantage of our convenient location and great amenities! Located close to Route 1, we are within walking distance of campus and close to restaurants, shopping and nightlife! You will enjoy our many amenities including a fitness center, FREE tanning bed, laundry facilities on every floor, clubhouse with WiFi, and much more.







University Club apartments in College Park also offer fully furnished apartments in three different floor plans. Individual lease responsibly, high-speed internet and cable are included in the rent. Our professional on-site staff is dedicated to serving your needs and arranging resident events to help you get the most out of your college experience. College Park apartments dont get any better than this!