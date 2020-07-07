Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court conference room car wash area clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table putting green 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport coffee bar e-payments game room hot tub internet cafe shuffle board trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden College Park offers a balance of convenience and style with studio, one and two bedroom apartments and townhome floor plans that sit minutes away from the University of Maryland. Our apartment homes feature spacious walk-in closets, full-sized washers and dryers, garage parking, crown molding and additional premium upgrades available in select apartments. Staying active is made easy with access to the 24-hour fitness center and Live Peloton classes, game lounge, resort-style pool with WiFi and sundeck, outdoor fitness stations, grass Croquet and Bocce courts and a beautifully landscaped picnic area with grilling stations. Exploring the neighborhood is easy with D.C., Silver Spring and Ft. Meade just minutes away by using I-95 and I-495. We can't wait to welcome you home at Camden College Park! Please note ...