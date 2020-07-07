All apartments in College Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

Camden College Park

9600 Milestone Way · (310) 596-8100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD 20740

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4054 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,657

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 4053 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,657

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 3114 · Avail. now

$1,661

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3049 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,756

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit 1094 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

Unit 1093 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden College Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
conference room
car wash area
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
online portal
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
coffee bar
e-payments
game room
hot tub
internet cafe
shuffle board
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden College Park offers a balance of convenience and style with studio, one and two bedroom apartments and townhome floor plans that sit minutes away from the University of Maryland. Our apartment homes feature spacious walk-in closets, full-sized washers and dryers, garage parking, crown molding and additional premium upgrades available in select apartments. Staying active is made easy with access to the 24-hour fitness center and Live Peloton classes, game lounge, resort-style pool with WiFi and sundeck, outdoor fitness stations, grass Croquet and Bocce courts and a beautifully landscaped picnic area with grilling stations. Exploring the neighborhood is easy with D.C., Silver Spring and Ft. Meade just minutes away by using I-95 and I-495. We can't wait to welcome you home at Camden College Park! Please note ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $410
Additional: Cable and Internet $96, Valet Living (trash pickup) $30, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 monthly per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive. a full-grown maximum weight limit of 75 pounds each. Call us with any pet-related questions!
Parking Details: Other. Each apartment receives 1 parking permit, with additional permits available for rent at $70/month per car. Visitors parking available on 5th floor of parking garage for the 9600 building.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden College Park have any available units?
Camden College Park has 29 units available starting at $1,657 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Camden College Park have?
Some of Camden College Park's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden College Park currently offering any rent specials?
Camden College Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden College Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden College Park is pet friendly.
Does Camden College Park offer parking?
Yes, Camden College Park offers parking.
Does Camden College Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden College Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden College Park have a pool?
Yes, Camden College Park has a pool.
Does Camden College Park have accessible units?
No, Camden College Park does not have accessible units.
Does Camden College Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden College Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Camden College Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Camden College Park has units with air conditioning.
