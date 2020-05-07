Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 9911 51ST AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
College Park, MD
/
9911 51ST AVENUE
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9911 51ST AVENUE
9911 51st Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
North College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9911 51st Ave, College Park, MD 20740
North College Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly PAINTED AND UPDATED 4 Bedrooms 3 full baths, Walkout basement. Open floor plan with lots of light. Top level all hardwood floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9911 51ST AVENUE have any available units?
9911 51ST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
College Park, MD
.
Is 9911 51ST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9911 51ST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9911 51ST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 9911 51ST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in College Park
.
Does 9911 51ST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 9911 51ST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 9911 51ST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9911 51ST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9911 51ST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9911 51ST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9911 51ST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9911 51ST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9911 51ST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9911 51ST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9911 51ST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9911 51ST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd
College Park, MD 20740
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St
College Park, MD 20740
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr
College Park, MD 20740
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way
College Park, MD 20740
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd
College Park, MD 20740
Similar Pages
College Park 1 Bedrooms
College Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with Balcony
College Park Apartments with Parking
College Park Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Suitland, MD
Chillum, MD
Annandale, VA
Landover, MD
Camp Springs, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Springfield, VA
Elkridge, MD
Fort Washington, MD
Oxon Hill, MD
Merrifield, VA
Adelphi, MD
West Falls Church, VA
Langley Park, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
North College Park
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University