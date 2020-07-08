9805 47th Avenue, College Park, MD 20740 North College Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location. Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Cape Cod close to the University of Maryland, 3 Metro Stations, shopping and Major Highways 495/95. Detached garage, shed, patio and Fenced yard. Available December 6th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
