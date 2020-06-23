All apartments in College Park
Find more places like 9744 52ND AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Park, MD
/
9744 52ND AVENUE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:06 AM

9744 52ND AVENUE

9744 52nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Park
See all
North College Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9744 52nd Avenue, College Park, MD 20740
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly painted + ready to go!! New CAC!! Gleaming hardwood floors!! 3 blocks to the Metro!! Renovated kitchen, sep Dining room, Finished basement with full bath, Fenced in back yard, replacement windows, professionally cleaned!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9744 52ND AVENUE have any available units?
9744 52ND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 9744 52ND AVENUE have?
Some of 9744 52ND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9744 52ND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9744 52ND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9744 52ND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 9744 52ND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 9744 52ND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 9744 52ND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 9744 52ND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9744 52ND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9744 52ND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9744 52ND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9744 52ND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9744 52ND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9744 52ND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9744 52ND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9744 52ND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9744 52ND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr
College Park, MD 20740
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St
College Park, MD 20740
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd
College Park, MD 20740
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way
College Park, MD 20740
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd
College Park, MD 20740
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740
Monument Village at College Park
9122 Baltimore Ave
College Park, MD 20740

Similar Pages

College Park 1 BedroomsCollege Park 2 Bedrooms
College Park Apartments with BalconyCollege Park Apartments with Parking
College Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

North College Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University