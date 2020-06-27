All apartments in College Park
9739 51st Place

9739 51st Place · No Longer Available
Location

9739 51st Place, College Park, MD 20740
North College Park

Amenities

clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/41f9f54052 ---- 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Home just blocks away from METRO. Features include Newer Eat In Country Kitchen, 1st Floor Family Room, Complete Finished Basement with Recreation Room, Newer Windows, and MUCH MORE! Oversized driveway with lots of space, and large back yard. READY FOR MOVE IN! Mike Altobelli, Broker / Owner Washington Metro Management 202-536-2510 - office 202-536-2581 - direct 833-847-3753 - fax Mike@WashingtonMetroManagement.com www.washingtonmetromanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9739 51st Place have any available units?
9739 51st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
Is 9739 51st Place currently offering any rent specials?
9739 51st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9739 51st Place pet-friendly?
No, 9739 51st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 9739 51st Place offer parking?
No, 9739 51st Place does not offer parking.
Does 9739 51st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9739 51st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9739 51st Place have a pool?
No, 9739 51st Place does not have a pool.
Does 9739 51st Place have accessible units?
No, 9739 51st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9739 51st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9739 51st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9739 51st Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9739 51st Place does not have units with air conditioning.
