Amenities

Convenient to UMD, METRO and major commuter routes and businesses and also flexible lease terms. Rent for 6 to 24 months in the bright and comfy 4 bedroom 2 bath unit with a living room, dining room and cozy kitchen. Washer and Dryer in unit and ALL utilities and snow/lawn care included in rent - even FIOS! Available February 15th. Pets are welcome