Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

8802 37th Ave

8802 37th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8802 37th Avenue, College Park, MD 20740

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Walk to University of Maryland! - 5 bedroom 3 full bath house less than a mile from the University of Maryland campus. This home offers multiple off-street parking spots, a huge living room, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer and storage room. Available 8/7/2019.

To apply go to http://www.washingtonmetromanagement.com/home_rentals

Mike Altobelli, Broker / Owner
Washington Metro Management

202-536-2510 - office
202-536-2581 - direct
833-847-3753 - fax
Mike@WashingtonMetroManagement.com
www.washingtonmetromanagement.com

(RLNE4244481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8802 37th Ave have any available units?
8802 37th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
Is 8802 37th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8802 37th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8802 37th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8802 37th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 8802 37th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8802 37th Ave offers parking.
Does 8802 37th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8802 37th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8802 37th Ave have a pool?
No, 8802 37th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8802 37th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8802 37th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8802 37th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8802 37th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8802 37th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8802 37th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
