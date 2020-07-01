All apartments in College Park
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

8700 38Th Ave

8700 38th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8700 38th Avenue, College Park, MD 20740

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/787ca330a7 ---- Nicely renovated unit ready for immediate occupancy - welcome home! Negotiable Central Air City Water Dining In Living/Great Room Disposal Gas Heating Living/Dining Room Combo One Fireplace Oven Public Sewer Range Stove Unassigned Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8700 38Th Ave have any available units?
8700 38Th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 8700 38Th Ave have?
Some of 8700 38Th Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8700 38Th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8700 38Th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8700 38Th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8700 38Th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 8700 38Th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8700 38Th Ave offers parking.
Does 8700 38Th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8700 38Th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8700 38Th Ave have a pool?
No, 8700 38Th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8700 38Th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8700 38Th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8700 38Th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8700 38Th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8700 38Th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8700 38Th Ave has units with air conditioning.

