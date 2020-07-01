---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/787ca330a7 ---- Nicely renovated unit ready for immediate occupancy - welcome home! Negotiable Central Air City Water Dining In Living/Great Room Disposal Gas Heating Living/Dining Room Combo One Fireplace Oven Public Sewer Range Stove Unassigned Parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8700 38Th Ave have any available units?
8700 38Th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 8700 38Th Ave have?
Some of 8700 38Th Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8700 38Th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8700 38Th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.