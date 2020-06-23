5128 Mangum Rd

Amenities

Great home, lots of room and fully finished basement with own entrance - Great home close to 495 and Greenbelt Metro.



Beautiful and well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home. Enter to see the living room and separate eating area off the kitchen which has been nicely upgraded and has great appliances -- the kitchen exits to a great deck. This floor has 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Go downstairs where you will find a fully finished basement with nice neutral color carpets. Here you will find a family room and space with extra sink, fridge and cupboards as well as 2 other bedrooms and a second full bathroom as well as washer and dryer. Basement has separate entrance.



hardwood floors upstairs and carpets in basement. Home is professionally managed. Pets ok on a case by case basis with extra security deposit.



(RLNE2742335)