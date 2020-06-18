All apartments in College Park
College Park, MD
4904 BLACKFOOT ROAD
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:17 AM

4904 BLACKFOOT ROAD

4904 Blackfoot Road · No Longer Available
Location

4904 Blackfoot Road, College Park, MD 20740
North College Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Basement level unit, fully renovated with new flooring, paint, appliances, tile...SHOWS VERY WELL! Conveniently located in College Park close to the beltway, shopping, UMD and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4904 BLACKFOOT ROAD have any available units?
4904 BLACKFOOT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
Is 4904 BLACKFOOT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4904 BLACKFOOT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4904 BLACKFOOT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4904 BLACKFOOT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 4904 BLACKFOOT ROAD offer parking?
No, 4904 BLACKFOOT ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4904 BLACKFOOT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4904 BLACKFOOT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4904 BLACKFOOT ROAD have a pool?
No, 4904 BLACKFOOT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4904 BLACKFOOT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4904 BLACKFOOT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4904 BLACKFOOT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4904 BLACKFOOT ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4904 BLACKFOOT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4904 BLACKFOOT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
