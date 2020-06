Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Home available for rent in College Park, Maryland. 3-2 This home has been recently renovated and in excellent condition, move in ready! Includes upstairs Master Bedroom Suite with walk in closet and private bathroom. Downstairs has two more large bedrooms with a shared bathroom. Spacious living area, big open basement and large detached storage shed on property. Large back deck and covered front porch. Big single parking space on front of house and large parking lot on back of property. Walking distance to Green Line Metro Train Stop and University of Maryland campus. Next to Road Island Ave Walking path for easy access to lots of local shopping.



*No Smoking*