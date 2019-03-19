All apartments in Colesville
Find more places like 701 Hollywood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colesville, MD
/
701 Hollywood Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

701 Hollywood Ave

701 Hollywood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colesville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

701 Hollywood Avenue, Colesville, MD 20904

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4552712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Hollywood Ave have any available units?
701 Hollywood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colesville, MD.
Is 701 Hollywood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
701 Hollywood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Hollywood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 701 Hollywood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colesville.
Does 701 Hollywood Ave offer parking?
No, 701 Hollywood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 701 Hollywood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Hollywood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Hollywood Ave have a pool?
No, 701 Hollywood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 701 Hollywood Ave have accessible units?
No, 701 Hollywood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Hollywood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Hollywood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Hollywood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Hollywood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Colesville 3 BedroomsColesville Apartments with Balconies
Colesville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColesville Apartments with Parking
Colesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Rosaryville, MDWolf Trap, VAFriendly, MDFranconia, VANorth Kensington, MDClinton, MDGlenn Dale, MDDamascus, MDCoral Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University