Home
/
Colesville, MD
/
701 Hollywood Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
701 Hollywood Ave
701 Hollywood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
701 Hollywood Avenue, Colesville, MD 20904
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4552712)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 701 Hollywood Ave have any available units?
701 Hollywood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Colesville, MD
.
Is 701 Hollywood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
701 Hollywood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Hollywood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 701 Hollywood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Colesville
.
Does 701 Hollywood Ave offer parking?
No, 701 Hollywood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 701 Hollywood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Hollywood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Hollywood Ave have a pool?
No, 701 Hollywood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 701 Hollywood Ave have accessible units?
No, 701 Hollywood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Hollywood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Hollywood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Hollywood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Hollywood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
