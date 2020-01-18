Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Colesville
Find more places like 605 DEERHEAD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Colesville, MD
/
605 DEERHEAD COURT
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
605 DEERHEAD COURT
605 Deerhead Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
605 Deerhead Court, Colesville, MD 20904
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
TEXAS size living... Home with 5 bedrooms 3 full and one half Baths! BRING YOUR FURNITURE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 DEERHEAD COURT have any available units?
605 DEERHEAD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Colesville, MD
.
What amenities does 605 DEERHEAD COURT have?
Some of 605 DEERHEAD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 605 DEERHEAD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
605 DEERHEAD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 DEERHEAD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 605 DEERHEAD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Colesville
.
Does 605 DEERHEAD COURT offer parking?
No, 605 DEERHEAD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 605 DEERHEAD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 DEERHEAD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 DEERHEAD COURT have a pool?
No, 605 DEERHEAD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 605 DEERHEAD COURT have accessible units?
No, 605 DEERHEAD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 605 DEERHEAD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 DEERHEAD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 DEERHEAD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 DEERHEAD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Colesville Apartments with Balcony
Colesville Apartments with Parking
Colesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Colesville Pet Friendly Places
Colesville Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Seven Corners, VA
Wolf Trap, VA
Brock Hall, MD
Kettering, MD
Clinton, MD
Leisure World, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Howard Community College
Johns Hopkins University