All apartments in Colesville
Find more places like 605 DEERHEAD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colesville, MD
/
605 DEERHEAD COURT
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

605 DEERHEAD COURT

605 Deerhead Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

605 Deerhead Court, Colesville, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
TEXAS size living... Home with 5 bedrooms 3 full and one half Baths! BRING YOUR FURNITURE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 DEERHEAD COURT have any available units?
605 DEERHEAD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colesville, MD.
What amenities does 605 DEERHEAD COURT have?
Some of 605 DEERHEAD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 DEERHEAD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
605 DEERHEAD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 DEERHEAD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 605 DEERHEAD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colesville.
Does 605 DEERHEAD COURT offer parking?
No, 605 DEERHEAD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 605 DEERHEAD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 DEERHEAD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 DEERHEAD COURT have a pool?
No, 605 DEERHEAD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 605 DEERHEAD COURT have accessible units?
No, 605 DEERHEAD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 605 DEERHEAD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 DEERHEAD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 DEERHEAD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 DEERHEAD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Colesville Apartments with BalconyColesville Apartments with Parking
Colesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsColesville Pet Friendly Places
Colesville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University