Perfect rental! Two entirely separate living spaces. Full kitchen, bath, and living area in basement. Spacious outside patio with built in brick stove. Carpets freshly cleaned with new paint. Don't miss out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1305 LEISTER DRIVE have any available units?
1305 LEISTER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colesville, MD.
Is 1305 LEISTER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1305 LEISTER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.