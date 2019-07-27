All apartments in Colesville
Find more places like 1305 LEISTER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colesville, MD
/
1305 LEISTER DRIVE
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

1305 LEISTER DRIVE

1305 Leister Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1305 Leister Drive, Colesville, MD 20904

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Perfect rental! Two entirely separate living spaces. Full kitchen, bath, and living area in basement. Spacious outside patio with built in brick stove. Carpets freshly cleaned with new paint. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 LEISTER DRIVE have any available units?
1305 LEISTER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colesville, MD.
Is 1305 LEISTER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1305 LEISTER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 LEISTER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1305 LEISTER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colesville.
Does 1305 LEISTER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1305 LEISTER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1305 LEISTER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 LEISTER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 LEISTER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1305 LEISTER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1305 LEISTER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1305 LEISTER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 LEISTER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 LEISTER DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 LEISTER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 LEISTER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Colesville Apartments with BalconyColesville Apartments with Parking
Colesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsColesville Pet Friendly Places
Colesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University