All apartments in Colesville
Find more places like 1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colesville, MD
/
1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD

1209 East Randolph Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1209 East Randolph Road, Colesville, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
PRICE REDUCED and House is vacant. Please show anytime! Over 4,000 finished sq ft home for rent! Ready to move- in home with 4 bedrooms, and 3.5 bath. Main level porcelain floors, and arched doorways. Features gourmet eat-in-kitchen with granite counter tops. Stainless appliances, center island, 42" cabinets; morning room; family room with tray ceilings, gas fire place, dual zoned AC and heat; study room with bay windows and built-ins; 2 story foyer w/Palladian windows; owner suite with two walk in closets and full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD have any available units?
1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colesville, MD.
What amenities does 1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD have?
Some of 1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colesville.
Does 1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD offer parking?
No, 1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD have a pool?
No, 1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Colesville Apartments with BalconyColesville Apartments with Parking
Colesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsColesville Pet Friendly Places
Colesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University