1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

PRICE REDUCED and House is vacant. Please show anytime! Over 4,000 finished sq ft home for rent! Ready to move- in home with 4 bedrooms, and 3.5 bath. Main level porcelain floors, and arched doorways. Features gourmet eat-in-kitchen with granite counter tops. Stainless appliances, center island, 42" cabinets; morning room; family room with tray ceilings, gas fire place, dual zoned AC and heat; study room with bay windows and built-ins; 2 story foyer w/Palladian windows; owner suite with two walk in closets and full bath.