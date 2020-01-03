1209 E RANDOLPH ROAD

Amenities
PRICE REDUCED and House is vacant. Please show anytime! Over 4,000 finished sq ft home for rent! Ready to move- in home with 4 bedrooms, and 3.5 bath. Main level porcelain floors, and arched doorways. Features gourmet eat-in-kitchen with granite counter tops. Stainless appliances, center island, 42" cabinets; morning room; family room with tray ceilings, gas fire place, dual zoned AC and heat; study room with bay windows and built-ins; 2 story foyer w/Palladian windows; owner suite with two walk in closets and full bath.