1204 SMITH VILLAGE ROAD
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

1204 SMITH VILLAGE ROAD

1204 Smith Village Road · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Smith Village Road, Colesville, MD 20904

Amenities

new construction
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
new construction

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 SMITH VILLAGE ROAD have any available units?
1204 SMITH VILLAGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colesville, MD.
Is 1204 SMITH VILLAGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1204 SMITH VILLAGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 SMITH VILLAGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1204 SMITH VILLAGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colesville.
Does 1204 SMITH VILLAGE ROAD offer parking?
No, 1204 SMITH VILLAGE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1204 SMITH VILLAGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 SMITH VILLAGE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 SMITH VILLAGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1204 SMITH VILLAGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1204 SMITH VILLAGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1204 SMITH VILLAGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 SMITH VILLAGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 SMITH VILLAGE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 SMITH VILLAGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 SMITH VILLAGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

