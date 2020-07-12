All apartments in Cockeysville
Find more places like Woodstream.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cockeysville, MD
/
Woodstream
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM

Woodstream

Open Now until 6pm
706 Stoney Mill Court · (410) 438-8293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cockeysville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

706 Stoney Mill Court, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Woodstream2 · Avail. now

$981

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit Woodstream1 · Avail. now

$981

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodstream.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
playground
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer affordable one, one + den, two, and three bedroom apartments. Enjoy your especially spacious apartment, the handsome wood and brick exterior and your expanded living space onto a private deck or patio. Each apartment features its own private intercom entry to the main door, individually controlled heat and air conditioning, wall-to-wall carpeting, fully equipped eat-in kitchen and laundry facilities in each entryway. The spaciousness inside is ideal for entertaining and for quiet evenings at home when you will appreciate the privacy that additional space provides.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 2 months rent - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $200 per cat
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodstream have any available units?
Woodstream has 2 units available starting at $981 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodstream have?
Some of Woodstream's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodstream currently offering any rent specials?
Woodstream is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodstream pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodstream is pet friendly.
Does Woodstream offer parking?
Yes, Woodstream offers parking.
Does Woodstream have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodstream does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodstream have a pool?
No, Woodstream does not have a pool.
Does Woodstream have accessible units?
No, Woodstream does not have accessible units.
Does Woodstream have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodstream has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Woodstream?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hampton Manor
229 Saint David Ct
Cockeysville, MD 21030
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms
5 Loveton Farms Road
Cockeysville, MD 21152
Spring Valley
317 Lake Vista Cir
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Cinnamon Ridge
824 Cinnamon Ridge Pl
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Crosswind
74 Windy Falls Way
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Raintree Run
5 Deepwater Court
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Kings Crossing at 5 Corners
8 Kings Crossing Ct
Cockeysville, MD 21030

Similar Pages

Cockeysville 1 BedroomsCockeysville 2 Bedrooms
Cockeysville Apartments with ParkingCockeysville Pet Friendly Places
Cockeysville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity