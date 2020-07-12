Woodstream

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry internet access playground

Pricing and availability subject to change



We offer affordable one, one + den, two, and three bedroom apartments. Enjoy your especially spacious apartment, the handsome wood and brick exterior and your expanded living space onto a private deck or patio. Each apartment features its own private intercom entry to the main door, individually controlled heat and air conditioning, wall-to-wall carpeting, fully equipped eat-in kitchen and laundry facilities in each entryway. The spaciousness inside is ideal for entertaining and for quiet evenings at home when you will appreciate the privacy that additional space provides.