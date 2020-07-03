Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range walk in closets bathtub microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground 24hr maintenance cats allowed internet access accessible parking

Pricing and availability subject to change



Wintergreen Apartments at The Lakes is located in the Dulaney Valley area of Northern Baltimore County in the town of Cockeysville, MD. We offer one, two, and two bedroom with den apartments. Two bedroom and two bedroom with den apartments have two full baths. You will love entertaining or just relaxing at home with the double size balcony/patio and step saver kitchen with a pass-thru breakfast bar.