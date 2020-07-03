All apartments in Cockeysville
Wintergreen
Wintergreen

531 Lake Vista Cir · (410) 438-8099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

531 Lake Vista Cir, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2BR · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 2BR2 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wintergreen.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
bathtub
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
internet access
accessible
parking
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWintergreen Apartments at The Lakes is located in the Dulaney Valley area of Northern Baltimore County in the town of Cockeysville, MD. We offer one, two, and two bedroom with den apartments. Two bedroom and two bedroom with den apartments have two full baths. You will love entertaining or just relaxing at home with the double size balcony/patio and step saver kitchen with a pass-thru breakfast bar.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.17x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wintergreen have any available units?
Wintergreen has 2 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does Wintergreen have?
Some of Wintergreen's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wintergreen currently offering any rent specials?
Wintergreen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wintergreen pet-friendly?
Yes, Wintergreen is pet friendly.
Does Wintergreen offer parking?
Yes, Wintergreen offers parking.
Does Wintergreen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wintergreen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wintergreen have a pool?
No, Wintergreen does not have a pool.
Does Wintergreen have accessible units?
Yes, Wintergreen has accessible units.
Does Wintergreen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wintergreen has units with dishwashers.
