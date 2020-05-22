All apartments in Cockeysville
Cockeysville, MD
Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms
Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms

5 Loveton Farms Road · (410) 438-8259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Loveton Farms Road, Cockeysville, MD 21152

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2FM · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 2RM · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nLoveton Farms is a country neighborhood just one mile north of Hunt Valley; in historic Sparks you will enjoy the natural rolling landscape of Marylands hunt country. Aside from a fantastic location, The Paths at Loveton Farms offer four floor plans: one bedroom, one bedroom with den, two bedroom and two bedroom with den. Every apartment includes a washer and dryer, wall-to-wall carpet, a pass-thru breakfast bar and extra storage. We can boldly and proudly claim that we have the absolute best apartments in Sparks, Maryland!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 2 months rent - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit 50 lbs
Dogs
limit: 1
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms have any available units?
Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms has 2 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms have?
Some of Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms currently offering any rent specials?
Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms pet-friendly?
Yes, Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms is pet friendly.
Does Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms offer parking?
Yes, Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms offers parking.
Does Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms have a pool?
No, Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms does not have a pool.
Does Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms have accessible units?
No, Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms does not have accessible units.
Does Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms has units with dishwashers.
