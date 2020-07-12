Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet oven Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving

If you want to be near the bustling Baltimore area, you'll love living at Top Field Apartments in Cockeysville, MD! Our newly renovated one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for rent have a modern kitchen with raised-panel oak cabinets, separate dining room, in-home washer and dryer, ceramic-tile baths, central air, walk-in closets, and a private balcony or patio. Select apartments have brushed silver appliances, frost-free refrigerator with icemaker, and a separate den or office. Head outside to enjoy our swimming pool, tennis court, picnic area, courtyards, or playground.Top Field is convenient to I-83, I-95, I-695, the Baltimore Light Rail commuter rail service, or bus lines. Our community is also minutes from Hunt Valley Town Centre, Wegmans, and Oregon Ridge Park for times when you just want to kick back and relax. You'll enjoy being near Baltimore County Public Schools, too. Military clause honored. Cats and dogs are welcome.