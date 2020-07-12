All apartments in Cockeysville
Find more places like Top Field Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cockeysville, MD
/
Top Field Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:02 AM

Top Field Apartments

10701 Cardington Way #104 · (410) 324-6080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cockeysville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10701 Cardington Way #104, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1X1 LG-1

$1,432

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 985 sqft

1X1 SM-1

$1,434

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2X2 SM-1

$1,540

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3X2-1

$1,958

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Top Field Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
If you want to be near the bustling Baltimore area, you'll love living at Top Field Apartments in Cockeysville, MD! Our newly renovated one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for rent have a modern kitchen with raised-panel oak cabinets, separate dining room, in-home washer and dryer, ceramic-tile baths, central air, walk-in closets, and a private balcony or patio. Select apartments have brushed silver appliances, frost-free refrigerator with icemaker, and a separate den or office. Head outside to enjoy our swimming pool, tennis court, picnic area, courtyards, or playground.Top Field is convenient to I-83, I-95, I-695, the Baltimore Light Rail commuter rail service, or bus lines. Our community is also minutes from Hunt Valley Town Centre, Wegmans, and Oregon Ridge Park for times when you just want to kick back and relax. You'll enjoy being near Baltimore County Public Schools, too. Military clause honored. Cats and dogs are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - Up to One Months' Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25-$35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Top Field Apartments have any available units?
Top Field Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,432, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,540, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,958. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does Top Field Apartments have?
Some of Top Field Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Top Field Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Top Field Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Top Field Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Top Field Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Top Field Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Top Field Apartments offers parking.
Does Top Field Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Top Field Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Top Field Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Top Field Apartments has a pool.
Does Top Field Apartments have accessible units?
No, Top Field Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Top Field Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Top Field Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Top Field Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cranbrook Hills
704 Stoney Mill Court
Cockeysville, MD 21030
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Cinnamon Ridge
824 Cinnamon Ridge Pl
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Dulaney Springs
319 Lake Vista Circle
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Crosswind
74 Windy Falls Way
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Lakeview at 5 Corners
17 Bridgelake Circle
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Barretts Delight
700 Stoney Mill Ct
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Kings Crossing at 5 Corners
8 Kings Crossing Ct
Cockeysville, MD 21030

Similar Pages

Cockeysville 1 BedroomsCockeysville 2 Bedrooms
Cockeysville Apartments with ParkingCockeysville Pet Friendly Places
Cockeysville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity