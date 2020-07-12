All apartments in Cockeysville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

The Paths at Loveton Farms

4 Roberts Path · (410) 438-8258
Location

4 Roberts Path, Cockeysville, MD 21152

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2RT · Avail. now

$1,245

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 2FM · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Paths at Loveton Farms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nLoveton Farms is a country neighborhood just one mile north of Hunt Valley; in historic Sparks you will enjoy the natural rolling landscape of Marylands hunt country. Aside from a fantastic location, The Paths at Loveton Farms offer four floor plans: one bedroom, one bedroom with den, two bedroom and two bedroom with den. Every apartment includes a washer and dryer, wall-to-wall carpet, a pass-thru breakfast bar and extra storage. We can boldly and proudly claim that we have the absolute best apartments in Sparks, Maryland!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 and up - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per home
limit: 2
rent: $25/month (1 pet), $40/month (2 pets)
Dogs
limit: 1
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Paths at Loveton Farms have any available units?
The Paths at Loveton Farms has 2 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Paths at Loveton Farms have?
Some of The Paths at Loveton Farms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Paths at Loveton Farms currently offering any rent specials?
The Paths at Loveton Farms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Paths at Loveton Farms pet-friendly?
Yes, The Paths at Loveton Farms is pet friendly.
Does The Paths at Loveton Farms offer parking?
Yes, The Paths at Loveton Farms offers parking.
Does The Paths at Loveton Farms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Paths at Loveton Farms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Paths at Loveton Farms have a pool?
No, The Paths at Loveton Farms does not have a pool.
Does The Paths at Loveton Farms have accessible units?
No, The Paths at Loveton Farms does not have accessible units.
Does The Paths at Loveton Farms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Paths at Loveton Farms has units with dishwashers.
