Spring Valley
Spring Valley

317 Lake Vista Cir · (410) 376-5171
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

317 Lake Vista Cir, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2BR · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 2BR2 · Avail. now

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit SV1 · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Valley.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
internet access
parking
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nEnjoy your spacious two bedroom or two bedroom with den, two bath apartment home at Spring Valley and Dulaney Spring Apartments. You will love the fully equipped eat-in kitchen with window and a door leading to your impressive deck or patio. Choose between a classic or renovated kitchen to fit your budget. Each apartment features two full bathrooms, wall-to-wall carpeting, free private storage, and mini-blinds at every window to save you time and money. Laundry Centers are conveniently located in every entranceway. At Spring Valley Apartments at The Lakes, we have what you need to live comfortably.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 2 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200 per cat
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Spring Valley have any available units?
Spring Valley has 4 units available starting at $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does Spring Valley have?
Some of Spring Valley's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spring Valley currently offering any rent specials?
Spring Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spring Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, Spring Valley is pet friendly.
Does Spring Valley offer parking?
Yes, Spring Valley offers parking.
Does Spring Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, Spring Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Spring Valley have a pool?
No, Spring Valley does not have a pool.
Does Spring Valley have accessible units?
No, Spring Valley does not have accessible units.
Does Spring Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spring Valley has units with dishwashers.

