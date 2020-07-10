Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range walk in closets oven recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground 24hr maintenance cats allowed internet access parking

Pricing and availability subject to change



Enjoy your spacious two bedroom or two bedroom with den, two bath apartment home at Spring Valley and Dulaney Spring Apartments. You will love the fully equipped eat-in kitchen with window and a door leading to your impressive deck or patio. Choose between a classic or renovated kitchen to fit your budget. Each apartment features two full bathrooms, wall-to-wall carpeting, free private storage, and mini-blinds at every window to save you time and money. Laundry Centers are conveniently located in every entranceway. At Spring Valley Apartments at The Lakes, we have what you need to live comfortably.