Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance cats allowed internet access

Pricing and availability subject to change



Rossbrooke and Raintree Run apartments offer studios, some of which have a private entrance, one bedroom, one bedroom + den and two bedroom apartments. Each of our apartments has wall-to-wall carpeting, private intercom entry and laundry centers in every building. Rossbrooke and Raintree offer a relaxed atmosphere with cozy, livable rooms and all the features you need at a most affordable price. Rossbrooke Townhomes and Crosswind Townhomes offer you the best of both worlds with the convenience of an apartment and the privacy of a two level, two bedroom townhome. Each townhome has wall-to-wall carpeting, fully equipped eat-in kitchen and free private storage. Rossbrooke and Crosswind Townhomes provide you with the opportunity to enjoy the warmth of neighborhood living.Apply today to move into Cockeysvilles most affordable apartment and townhome communities. We are open 7 days per week; Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. 5 p.m.