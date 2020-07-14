All apartments in Cockeysville
Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes
Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes

3-E Deepwater Ct · (410) 376-5951
Location

3-E Deepwater Ct, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2RT2 · Avail. now

$960

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit Rossbrooke1 · Avail. now

$960

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
internet access
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nRossbrooke and Raintree Run apartments offer studios, some of which have a private entrance, one bedroom, one bedroom + den and two bedroom apartments. Each of our apartments has wall-to-wall carpeting, private intercom entry and laundry centers in every building. Rossbrooke and Raintree offer a relaxed atmosphere with cozy, livable rooms and all the features you need at a most affordable price. Rossbrooke Townhomes and Crosswind Townhomes offer you the best of both worlds with the convenience of an apartment and the privacy of a two level, two bedroom townhome. Each townhome has wall-to-wall carpeting, fully equipped eat-in kitchen and free private storage. Rossbrooke and Crosswind Townhomes provide you with the opportunity to enjoy the warmth of neighborhood living.Apply today to move into Cockeysvilles most affordable apartment and townhome communities. We are open 7 days per week; Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. 5 p.m.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes have any available units?
Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes has 2 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes have?
Some of Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes offers parking.
Does Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes have a pool?
No, Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
No, Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes does not have units with dishwashers.
